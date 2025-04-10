Government prepared to obtain foreign expertise to probe Ranil

The Government says it is prepared to obtain foreign expertise to investigate allegations against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe over the Batalanda detention centre.

Minister Bimal Ratnayake told Parliament that investigations will be conducted to ensure justice is served.

He said the focus of the current Government is reconciliation and unity yet justice will also be served through legal means for past crimes.

The Minister expressed these views during a debate in Parliament on the Batalanda Commission report.

The Batalanda detention centre was an alleged detention centre located within the Batalanda Housing Scheme of the State Fertiliser Corporation in the village of Butalanda, situated in the Biyagama Electorate.

It was used by the Counter Subversive Unit of the Sri Lanka Police during the 1987–89 JVP insurrection to detain persons who were linked to or suspected to have links to the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna.

A Presidential Commission, appointed by former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, revealed that various individuals were abducted, killed illegally, and tortured at the Batalanda detention centre.