Apparel industry in Sri Lanka hail 90-day tariff pause

The apparel industry in Sri Lanka hailed the 90-day tariff pause announced by the US Government and the steps taken by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to address the issue.

The Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF) extended its appreciation to the Government of Sri Lanka and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for their swift and decisive engagement in addressing the recent announcement of US tariffs.

JAAF commends the action taken by the GoSL led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, whose timely negotiations with the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) and offers made by President AKD in his formal communications with President Donald Trump, have played a critical role in safeguarding the industry.

“Thanks to these efforts, it is likely that Sri Lanka will be included in the 90-day pause, providing much-needed stability and confidence for the export sector,” JAAF said.

These efforts are a strong indication of the government’s commitment to protecting Sri Lanka’s export industries and will prove instrumental in protecting livelihoods and maintaining confidence across the sector.

JAAF said that it is important that the fast and decisive action already initiated is continued so we can finalize a mutually beneficial trade arrangement with the United States that extends beyond the 90 day pause period.