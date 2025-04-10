AIB successfully completes 5th graduation ceremony

The Academy of International Business (AIB) recently celebrated its 5th Graduation Ceremony at the BMICH, showcasing its unwavering commitment to fostering learning and honoring the achievements

The event highlighted the accomplishments of Diploma recipients (Level 6)—equivalent to UK graduates—as well as achievers from ABE (UK), CPD (UK), and Qualifi (UK). Among the graduates were a 12-year-old who completed a certificate course in fashion design and a 65-year-old who earned a qualification in content writing to pursue remote work opportunities.

Since its inception in 2015, AIB has welcomed students from across the globe, including the UAE, South Africa, the Philippines, and Bangladesh. AIB’s online platform combines quality education with expert lecturers and affordable fees to deliver a transformative learning experience.

Specializing in graphic design, digital marketing, and business management, AIB proudly supports students’ career paths through its human resource team, connecting graduates with employers to bridge education and employment gaps. The AIB is committed to achieving excellence, and many students have successfully passed ABE (UK) examinations on their very first attempt.

Chrishankar Janathanan, founder Academy of International Business AIB, states, “AIB’s consistent success lies in its dedication to nurturing student growth, creating business connections, and guiding students toward learning and achieving”.