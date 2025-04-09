Trump claims nations “kissing my ass” to negotiate tariffs

Donald Trump has claimed world leaders panicked by his gargantuan global tariffs are “kissing my a**” in desperate bids to reduce the levies.

The president made the bold remark during a 90-minute address as he attempted to court political donors at the National Republican Congressional Committe’s annual fundraising dinner in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday evening.

“These countries are calling us up, kissing my a**” to negotiate deals on tariffs, Trump said just hours before his reciprocal duties went into effect against dozens of nations just after midnight on Wednesday, including a 104 percent levy on Chinese imports.

“They are,” he emphasized. “They are dying to make a deal.”

The president went on to mock the tariff-deal supplicants, pretending to be them as he pitifully pleaded in a simpering voice: “Please, Sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, Sir.”

Trump failed to explicitly mention which countries were allegedly attempting to cozy up to him. Despite Trump’s claims, a number of countries including China and Canada are launching counter-tariffs on U.S. goods.

Markets around the globe continued their sell-off Tuesday that began when Trump sparked his trade war when he announced the duties against every nation – bar Russia – in his “Liberation Day” last week.

Trump, however, bragged that he had the “most successful 100 days in the history of this country.”

According to the president, the stage is now “set for a monumental victory for the Republicans in the midterms” on account of his policies. Most mainstream economists and business experts argue they will supercharge inflation and threaten America’s status as the world’s leading economy with a grievous self-inflicted wound.

Trump maintains that he is correct and everyone else is wrong about the dangers of tariffs.

“I know what the hell I’m doing,” he told the audience. “I know what I’m doing, and you know what I’m doing too.”

Trump also ripped into rebel Republicans who are attempting to give Congress the ability to block his tariffs. It includes at least a dozen House Republicans who are weighing their support for Nebraska Representative Don Bacon's bill to limit the president's tariffs to 60 days unless Congress passes a resolution of approval.