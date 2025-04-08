Sri Lanka insists MoUs signed during Modi’s visit approved by AG

Sri Lanka insisted that all Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) signed during the recent visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were approved by the Attorney General (AG).

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath told Parliament that all the agreements were signed after extensive discussions between both sides.

He said the agreements were also submitted to the Cabinet and were approved.

Vijitha Herath said that not a single agreement which was signed between India and Sri Lanka were secret documents but are available, if required, for the public to obtain.

The Foreign Minister also said that there are exit clauses for either country to withdraw from the agreements.

India and Sri Lanka signed seven MoUs, covering several key sectors during Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka.

The agreements focus on enhancing cooperation in the fields of energy, digitalization, defence, healthcare, and development assistance.

Among the agreements is a deal between the Government of India, the Government of Sri Lanka, and the Government of United Arab Emirates for cooperation in the development of Trincomalee as an energy hub.