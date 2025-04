Four people were killed and four others sustained injuries following a fire at a fuel station in Kurunegala.

The Police said that a gas tank explosion caused the fire at the fuel station in Wehera, Kurunegala.

The explosion had occurred when gas was being filled from the gas tank at the fuel station to a tank on a lorry.

The Police and fire brigade managed to extinguish the blaze after nearly 2 hours.

Investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)