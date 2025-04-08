Former Ministers Chamara Sampath and Viyalendran released on bail

Former Ministers Chamara Sampath Dassanayake and Sathasivam Viyalendran have been released on bail after being arrested and remanded on corruption charges.

Chamara Sampath Dassanayake was arrested by officers of the Bribery Commission on March 27 after being accused of obtaining funds from three state banks and crediting it into his personal foundation’s bank account when he was the Chief Minister of the Uva Province in 2016.

The Bribery Commission claimed the Government had incurred a loss of Rs. 17.3 million as a result of the actions of the current opposition MP.

Viyalendran was arrested on March 25 by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

He was accused of aiding and abetting the soliciting of a bribe of Rs. 1.5 million. (Colombo Gazette)