IMF and Sri Lanka discuss impact of new US tariffs

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Sri Lanka had talks on the new trade tariffs proposed by the United States and their potential implications for Sri Lanka.

A meeting between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and representatives of the International Monetary Fund was held at the Presidential Secretariat on Monday.

The discussions centred on the preliminary review associated with the fourth tranche of Sri Lanka’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement with the IMF.

Key focus areas included Sri Lanka’s progress thus far under the IMF-supported programme and the next steps required to achieve the country’s future economic targets.

Both parties also exchanged views on emerging economic challenges, particularly in light of new trade tariffs proposed by the United States and their potential implications for Sri Lanka.

The IMF delegation was led by Sanjaya Panth, Deputy Director for the Asia and Pacific Department and included Mr. Peter Breuer and Mr. Evan Papageorgiou, Senior Mission Chiefs.

Representing the Government of Sri Lanka were Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Anil Jayantha Fernando, Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Harshana Suriyapperuma, Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Senior Economic Advisor to the President Duminda Hulangamuwa and Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardena. (Colombo Gazette)