Sri Lankan Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother passed away

Sri Lankan Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother, Kim Fernandez, passed away after suffering a stroke on Sunday.

Kim Fernandez was admitted to the ICU on March 24 following a stroke. Upon receiving the news, the actress reportedly flew in to be by her mother’s side. Kim, who resided in Manama, Bahrain, had previously faced a similar health crisis in 2022 and had been hospitalised in Bahrain back then as well.

After Kim was shifted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, Jacqueline and her father, Elroy Fernandez, were seen visiting her. A video of the actress arriving at the hospital quickly made the rounds on social media. In the clip, Jacqueline was seen rushing inside. Her father was also captured by the cameras.

Among those who showed their support during the difficult time was Salman Khan, Jacqueline’s Kick co-star, who was also spotted visiting the hospital.

Reports suggest that Jacqueline was originally scheduled to perform at the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati on March 26. However, she opted out of the performance to remain with her family. (NDTV)