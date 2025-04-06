SINGHE Furniture Bags Two Prestigious Awards at the National Industry Brand Excellence Awards

SINGHE Furniture has once again solidified its position as a leader in the Sri Lankan furniture industry, earning two prestigious accolades at the recently held National Industry Brand Excellence Awards 2024, hosted by the Industrial Development Board of Sri Lanka (IDB). The distinguished event took place at Eagles Lakeside and saw SINGHE Furniture securing the Platinum Award presented for the National Industry Brand of the Year (Medium Scale) and the Best National Industry Brand (Medium Scale) – Timber, Wood-based Industries and Furniture Industry Sector. The awards were presented by Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Chathuranga Abeysinghe.

SINGHE Furniture’s success at the IDB awards ceremony underscores its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. Competing against 22 industry leaders, SINGHE Furniture emerged victorious, demonstrating its ability to set new standards in Sri Lanka’s furniture industry. Managing Director of SINGHE Group of Companies, Malaka Rubasinghe, expressed his gratitude for the recognition. He stated, “These awards are a testament to our team’s relentless dedication, passion, and hard work. We take immense pride in maintaining the industry’s highest standards of craftsmanship and innovation. Being recognised as the Platinum Award – National Level reaffirms our vision and strengthens our ability to take SINGHE Furniture to global markets. This milestone is not just an achievement for us—it’s a motivation to push boundaries and set new benchmarks in the industry.”

Established in 1979, SINGHE Furniture has grown into Sri Lanka’s leading premium furniture brand, offering handcrafted luxury for everyday living. The brand’s flagship showrooms in Moratuwa and Malabe showcase an expansive range of living, dining, and bedroom furniture designed with precision and built with high-quality materials, including premium teak. Their attention to detail, superior craftsmanship, and commitment to sustainability have positioned them as a leader in the industry.

With a strong retail presence and plans to expand into Colombo and international markets, SINGHE Furniture is poised to bring Sri Lankan craftsmanship to the world stage. “At a time when innovation is key, we are proud to be acknowledged for our ability to blend tradition with modern design. This is only the beginning of our journey towards international expansion, and we are excited for what the future holds,” added Malaka Rubasinghe.

The SINGHE Group has also made its mark in the tourism and leisure sector with WAVE Bolgoda by SINGHE, a waterfront destination offering an exquisite blend of adventure and relaxation. It features restaurants, event spaces, private karaoke lounges and various water sports activities.

Customers can experience the craftsmanship and quality of SINGHE Furniture at their showrooms, where expert professionals aptly referred to as ‘Furniture Doctors’ are on hand to provide personalised guidance and tailored solutions for all furniture needs. For more information, visit www.singhefurniture.lk or contact the SINGHE Furniture Hotline at 076 728 8143.