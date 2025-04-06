Modi visits Anuradhapura and pays homage to sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi

Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visited Anuradhapura along with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and paid homage to the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi and received blessings.

Following his visit to the sacred site, Prime Minister Modi proceeded to the Udamaluwa, where he met with the Chief Incumbent of the Great Eight Buddhist Shrines (Atamasthanadhipathi) and Chief Sanghanayake of Nuwarakalaviya, Most Venerable Dr. Pallegama Hemarathana Nayaka Thera, for a cordial discussion.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister shared that relics of the Buddha were discovered in excavations conducted in his home state of Gujarat during the 1960s.

He further stated that he would discuss with the President of Sri Lanka the possibility of exhibiting these sacred relics in Sri Lanka.

Responding to a request made by the Atamasthanadhipathi to develop Bodh Gaya as a spiritual city, Prime Minister Modi assured that he would take the necessary steps after discussions with President Disanayake and work towards making it a reality.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit further reinforces the concept of “Friendship of Centuries, Commitment to a Prosperous Future,” symbolizing the deep cultural and spiritual ties between India and Sri Lanka.

The Maha Sangha, led by the Atamasthanadhipathi, chanted Seth Pirith and invoked blessings on the Indian Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also left a commemorative note in the special guest book at the site. In addition, he formally inaugurated the newly constructed ‘Makara Thorana’ within the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi premises.