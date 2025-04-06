Major fire breaks at during event at Rajagiriya entertainment venue

A major fire broke out during an event at an entertainment venue in Rajagiriya early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out at the Taprobane when a pageant was taking place to mark the traditional Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Videos shared on social media showed the announcer requesting the guests to vacate the premises as soon as he was informed of the fire.

The fire quickly spread across the venue and could been seen from a distance away.

A number of fire trucks were deployed to extinguish the blaze. (Colombo Gazette)