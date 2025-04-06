Indian Prime Minister Modi concludes visit to Sri Lanka

Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi departed from the Air Force Base in Anuradhapura on Sunday, concluding his State visit to Sri Lanka.

The Indian Premier embarked on a tour to Sri Lanka following an invitation from President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

This visit underscores the enduring relationship encapsulated by the theme “Friendship of Centuries, Commitment to a Prosperous Future,” further solidifying the bonds between India and Sri Lanka.

This marks the Indian Prime Minister’s fourth visit to Sri Lanka, which has further enhanced the economic, cultural, and historical relations between the two nations, while also reinforcing their multifaceted partnership. This visit by the Indian Prime Minister reinforces Sri Lanka’s important role in India’s “Neighbourhood First Policy” and ‘MAHASAGAR’ vision concerning diplomatic relations.

This state visit is anticipated to yield significant results on various collaborative initiatives, fostering a path towards mutual growth and development.

The citizens of Sri Lanka will soon be able to witness the fruitful outcomes of these partnerships, and Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visit will mark a significant milestone in the government’s pursuit of sustainable development focused on the needs of the people, the Sri Lankan President’s Media Unit said.

Accompanying Indian Prime Minister Modi were Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and a delegation of senior officials from the Indian government.