Celebrating Progress & Partnerships: EZVIZ’s New Product Launch in Sri Lanka

EZVIZ, a global leader in smart home security solutions, proudly hosted its event, ‘EZVIZ: LEADING SMART HOME EMPOWERMENT 2025’ at Cinnamon Life last week. The event brought together esteemed partners, distributors, and stakeholders to celebrate their remarkable journey in Sri Lanka, express gratitude to their valued partners, and unveil the latest innovations designed specifically for the Sri Lankan market.

The event was graced by key representatives from the EZVIZ Sri Lanka team, including Regional Sales Director Aaron Li, Country Sales Manager Rita Liu, and Regional Marketing Manager Lexie Li. Also in attendance were Mr Dilantha Perera (IT Gallery), Mr Lazaras Lowrence (LRS Security Solutions (Pvt) Ltd), Mr Manoj Kalupahana (Advanced Digital Technology), and Mr Yasantha Hennayake (Hikvision), whose contributions have been integral to introducing the band to Sri Lanka.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of their latest smart home products, designed to redefine security, connectivity, and convenience. Country Sales Manager Rita Liu and Regional Marketing Manager Lexie Li introduced EZVIZ’s 2025 Marketing Plan, detailing the company’s strategy for deeper market penetration and increased customer engagement in Sri Lanka.

In his address, Regional Sales Director, Aaron Li, emphasized EZVIZ’s commitment to innovation: “As we reflect on our journey in Sri Lanka, we are immensely grateful for the trust and support of our valued partners, who have been instrumental in shaping EZVIZ’s success in this market. Today, we take another step forward by introducing our latest smart home innovations, designed to enhance security, connectivity, and convenience for our customers. These new products mark an exciting chapter in EZVIZ’s expansion, strengthening our brand’s foundation and unlocking new growth opportunities. Together with our partners, we look forward to shaping the future of smart living in Sri Lanka.”

EZVIZ aims to shift consumer perceptions of security solutions beyond traditional surveillance. The new product lineup highlights advanced AI-driven technology, seamless integration with smart home ecosystems, and user-friendly features that enhance safety and everyday living. With these innovations, the company showcased its position as a forward-thinking brand dedicated to enhancing lifestyles through technology.

Throughout the event, the company reinforced its deep commitment to the Sri Lankan market by highlighting its strong foundation, growing consumer trust, and the unwavering support of its partners. Particularly, these three main distributors have played a pivotal role in establishing EZVIZ as a trusted brand in Sri Lanka.

IT Gallery Computer (Pvt) Ltd

Advanced Digital Technology

LRS Security Solution (Pvt) Ltd

EZVIZ reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the Sri Lankan market by steadily earning consumer confidence and building lasting relationships with its partners. The company looks forward to exploring new possibilities, launching innovative products, and driving the next era of smart living with the support of its esteemed partners and customers.

Further, they highlighted key milestones and achievements in Sri Lanka. The brand showcased its growing customer base, strong partnerships, and commitment to providing cutting-edge smart security solutions tailored to local needs that improve everyday life.

For more information about EZVIZ’s latest smart home innovations and plans, please visit www.ezviz.com or contact EZVIZ Sri Lanka representatives at [email protected]