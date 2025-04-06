Association of Professional Bankers Sri Lanka Announces 2025/26 Committee

The Association of Professional Bankers (APB) Sri Lanka has announced its committee for the 2025/26 term at its recent Annual General Meeting held at The Kingsbury Colombo.

The event saw the appointment of Mr. Anton Arumugam, Senior Vice President – Offshore Banking, Remittances & Business Development at DFCC Bank PLC, as the 36th President of APB.

Reflecting on his journey with APB since 2017, Mr. Arumugam expressed gratitude for the contributions of past leadership and emphasised his commitment to building on their legacy.

“It is an honour to lead APB at a time when the banking sector is evolving rapidly. We remain dedicated to strengthening professional development, enhancing member engagement, and positioning Sri Lanka’s banking fraternity on the global stage,” he stated.

Outlining APB’s key priorities for the year ahead, Mr. Arumugam highlighted the importance of professional development and knowledge sharing, noting that APB will collaborate with institutions to introduce specialised certification programmes for bankers. “Expanding continuous learning through workshops, research publications, and mentorship programmes will be a key focus, ensuring that banking professionals are well-equipped to navigate industry challenges,” he added.

Mr. Arumugam also stressed the need for increased member engagement and industry collaboration. “Encouraging active participation through networking events, industry dialogues, and collaborative initiatives will be integral to strengthening the professional community,” he remarked.

In addition, he highlighted APB’s objective of expanding its international presence, stating, “By establishing partnerships with banking associations across neighbouring countries and GCC nations, we aim to strengthen industry ties and expand APB’s global footprint,” he noted.

In conclusion, Mr. Arumugam urged all banking professionals to work together in reinforcing APB’s role as a leading platform for knowledge-sharing, professional growth, and industry advancement.

The newly appointed APB committee for 2025/26 will play a pivotal role in driving these initiatives forward, ensuring that Sri Lanka’s banking sector continues to evolve and thrive on both local and international fronts.