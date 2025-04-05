President confers Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana Award on Indian Prime Minister

In appreciation of the enduring friendship and cooperation extended to the people of Sri Lanka, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake conferred the prestigious Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana Award on Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The President presented the award to Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi following an official meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat on Saturday.

The meeting took place as part of Prime Minister Modi’s state visit to Sri Lanka, undertaken at the invitation of President Anura Kumara Disanayake.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit highlights the shared commitment to the theme “Friendship of Centuries – Commitment to a Prosperous Future,” reaffirming the partnership between Sri Lanka and India.