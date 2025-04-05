Modi accorded grand welcome by Sri Lanka’s President

Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was accorded a grand welcome at Independence Square on Saturday while in Sri Lanka on a State visit at the invitation of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi embarked on this visit, reaffirming the concept of “Friendship of Centuries – Commitment to a Prosperous Future”, which underscores the enduring ties between Sri Lanka and India and their shared vision for a thriving future.

Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was ceremoniously escorted to Independence Square with a Police Mounted Guard of honour, following which he was warmly welcomed by President Anura Kumara Disanayake.

The official welcome ceremony for Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi commenced following the playing of the national anthems of both India and Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister was received with full state honours, including a ceremonial guard of honour and gun salute, in recognition of his state visit to the country. Subsequently, the Indian Prime Minister inspected the Sri Lanka Armed Forces Guard of Honour.

Following the exchange of state courtesies between President Anura Kumara Disanayake and Prime Minister Modi, members of the Sri Lankan and Indian delegations were formally introduced.