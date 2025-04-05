Indian community greets Modi on arrival in Colombo

The Indian community greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival to Colombo.

Modi arrived in Sri Lanka on Friday night on a State visit, following an invitation extended by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, along with Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa, Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Savithri Paulraj, Minister of Science and Technology Chrishantha Abeysena and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Anil Jayantha extended a warm and distinguished welcome to Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and his diplomatic delegation.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka is being conducted under the theme “Friendship of Centuries – Commitment to a Prosperous Future,” reaffirming the enduring bond between Sri Lanka and India and their shared commitment to a thriving future.

This marks Indian Prime Minister’s fourth visit to Sri Lanka, highlighting the longstanding economic, cultural and historical ties between the two nations.

The primary objectives of this State visit are to further strengthen bilateral ties and to enhance multifaceted cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.

Accompanying the Indian Prime Minister on this visit are India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other senior officials of the Government of India.