French President and Harini hold brief talks on Sri Lanka

French President Emmanuel Macron and Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya had brief discussions on the sidelines of the SOS Ocean Conference organized by the Government of France.

The Prime Minister exchanged greetings with the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron who conveyed his warm greetings to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. President Macron delivered the concluding remarks at the Conference.

The Prime Minister also interacted and exchanged greetings with H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, the former President of Chile and the former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, and the President of the European Council António Costa who also addressed the high-level segments of the Conference.

On the sidelines of the International Expert Conference on the World Heritage Property of the Sacred City of Anuradhapura at UNESCO, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya undertook a series of high-level engagements in the bilateral sphere, during her official visit to France from 31 March to 2 April. The meetings were undertaken with a view to further consolidating the existing multifaceted partnership between Sri Lanka and France across a broad range of sectors.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya had a meeting with the former Prime Minister and the Minister of State for National Education, Higher Education and Research Élisabeth Borne at the Ministry of Education on 1 April 2025. The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest including education, higher education and vocational training; cooperation in the Indian Ocean; maritime affairs; climate action; and exchange of high-level visits; among other spheres. Both sides took note of the upward momentum in Sri Lanka – France bilateral relations, and reiterated the shared interest to build further on existing synergies.

On the invitation of the French Government, the Prime Minister also attended the Concluding Segment of the SOS Ocean Conference organized by the Government of France in partnership with the Oceano Azul Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies at Musée de l’Homme on 31 March 2025. The Conference was organised with the attendance of Heads of State and Government in the run up to the UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3), with the aim of setting up an action plan to protect the seas as the world’s oceans face unprecedented threats from pollution and climate change.

Addressing the Conference the Prime Minister reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s unwavering commitment to ocean conservation, sustainable marine governance, ecosystem restoration and enhanced regional cooperation, as an island nation located in the heart of the Indian Ocean. The Prime Minister underscored Sri Lanka’s advocation of enhanced regional cooperation on biodiversity protection, plastic pollution, and in building a sustainable and resilient blue economy. She also reiterated Sri Lanka’s interest in the upcoming UNOC3 which will be held in Nice in June this year.

The delegation of the Prime Minister comprised the Minister of Buddhasasana Religious and Cultural Affairs Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi; the Director General, Central Cultural Fund Dr. Nilan Cooray and the Director General, Department of Archaeology Prof. Thusitha Mendis. The Prime Minster was assisted by the Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of Sri Lanka to UNESCO Manisha Gunasekera and senior staff of the Sri Lanka Embassy in France.