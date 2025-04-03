Trump slaps 44% tariff on imports from Sri Lanka

By Easwaran Rutnam

US President Donald Trump slapped Sri Lanka with a 44% tariff on imports as part of reciprocal tariffs imposed on dozens of nations.

The tariff imposed on Sri Lanka was among the highest on a list of countries mentioned by the US administration.

The 44 percent tariff was imposed on Sri Lanka for the 88 percent tariff it has imposed on products from the US.

Trump said that despite a commitment to the principle of reciprocity, the trading relationship between the United States and its trading partners has become highly unbalanced, particularly in recent years.

The US President said that efforts by the United States to address these imbalances have stalled.

“Trading partners have repeatedly blocked multilateral and plurilateral solutions, including in the context of new rounds of tariff negotiations and efforts to discipline non-tariff barriers. At the same time, with the U.S. economy disproportionately open to imports, U.S. trading partners have had few incentives to provide reciprocal treatment to U.S. exports in the context of bilateral trade negotiations,” he said.

Trump said the new tariffs will apply until such time as he determines that the underlying conditions are satisfied, resolved, or mitigated.

The US is one of Sri Lanka major exports markets, especially for apparel. (Colombo Gazette)