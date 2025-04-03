Sajith says US tariff on Sri Lanka a wake-up call

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says the 44% tariff imposed on imports from Sri Lanka by the US, is not just a trade issue but is a wake-up call.

US President Donald Trump slapped Sri Lanka with a 44% tariff on imports as part of reciprocal tariffs imposed on dozens of nations.

The tariff imposed on Sri Lanka was among the highest on a list of countries mentioned by the US administration.

“Those who are now in government in the past blocked every trade deal, distrusted globalization, and saw investment as intrusion. That legacy must end and they have to switch up their stance,” Premadasa said.

He says Sri Lanka needs a strategic reset which includes embracing partnerships over paranoia, stopping the hate-mongering for the sake of appeasing some local cartels, building an Asia-centric trade strategy with India, ASEAN & Bangladesh and shifting from tariffs to production-led, investor-friendly growth.

The Opposition Leader said that Sri Lanka must stop the silent defiance of regional interests of other nations.

He said that protecting mutual interests is the only way forward and posturing is not strategy as mature nations negotiate. (Colombo Gazette)