Sri Lanka to strengthen laws following cybersecurity incident

Sri Lanka says it will look to strengthen existing laws following a cybersecurity incident involving a private bank.

Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatillake said that the Government was aware of an incident involving a private bank.

He said the incident will be discussed by the relevant officials and steps will be taken to strengthen cybersecurity laws.

The Minister admitted that Sri Lanka’s cybersecurity laws are insufficient and needs to be strengthened.

Dr. Nalinda Jayatillake was responding to a question raised at the weekly post Cabinet press conference. (Colombo Gazette)