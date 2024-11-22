President guarantees he will not threaten officials in front of the media

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake gave a guarantee that he has no intention of threatening officials or holding them accountable in front of the media like the former two Presidents.

He emphasized that the new approach to transformation involves fostering self-discipline and accountability.

The President also said that if the current government fails to meet the expectations set by the people in the recent mandate, it could lead to citizens losing hope in envisioning a prosperous future.

He emphasized that government officials must dedicate themselves to building a government that fulfils the aspirations of the people.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake made these remarks while addressing the staff of the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development after officially assuming duties as its Minister.

Upon his arrival at the Ministry, the President was warmly welcomed by the staff.

He expressed heartfelt appreciation for the contributions made by the Ministry’s officials in navigating the country through the recent economic crisis.

The President also emphasized the importance of continued collective effort, stating that everyone’s support would be essential in achieving future successes.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake further stated that while the country has a history of judging government officials based on preconceived notions during political transitions, moving forward, their contributions will be the sole benchmark for evaluation. He assured that if any unfair treatment or undue obstacles arise in the course of their duties, he would stand firmly in their defence.

The President also acknowledged the public’s lack of trust in revenue-generating departments and admitted that changing this perception would be challenging. However, he emphasized that under the new government, all officials now have the opportunity to rectify any negative impressions and rebuild public confidence in their roles.

The event was attended by Deputy Ministers Professor Anil Jayantha Fernando, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, and Treasury Secretary Mahinda Siriwardena, along with other senior officials from the Ministry of Finance. (Colombo Gazette)