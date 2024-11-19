New Government appoints new Ministry Secretaries

The New Government appointed new Ministry Secretaries, a day after the new Cabinet took oaths.
The new secretaries were handed over their appointment letters by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.
01. Mr. G.P Saputhanthri – Secretary to the Prime Minister
02. Mr. W.D.M. J Fernando – Secretary to the Cabinet
03. Senior Prof. Kapila C.K. Perera – Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation
04. Mr. K.M.M. Siriwardana – Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development
05. Mrs. J.M. Thilaka Jayasundara – Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development
06. Mr. A.M.P.M. B. Atapattu – Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs
07. Mr. B.K. Prabath Chandrakeerthi – Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure
08. Mr. H.S.S. Thuyacontha – Ministry of Defence
09. Mr. D.W.R.B. Seneviratne – Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs
10. Mr. U. G. Ranjith Ariyaratne – Minister of Urban Development, Construction and Housing
11. Prof. K.T.M. Udayanga Hemapala – Ministry of Energy
12. Mr. S. Aloka Bandara – Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government
13. Mr. S.M. Piyatissa – Ministry of Labour
14. Mr. K.A. Wimalenthirarajah – Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Co-operative Development
15. Mr. D. P. Wickremasinghe – Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation
16. Mr. K.M.G.S.N. Kaluwewa – Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational education
17. Mr. A.H.M.U. Aruna Bandara – Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
18. Mrs. Aruni Ranaraja – Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism
(Colombo Gazette)