Exceptional 4-year-old, Aaryan Mabuthoon earns Kumon’s top academic honor

Aaryan Zamrin Mabuthoon, a remarkable 4-year-old student, has been awarded Kumon India & Sri Lanka’s prestigious Advanced Student Honor Roll Award for exceptional academic achievement in mathematics.

Aaryan surpassed the study content well above his respective school grade level with 100 marks across each level, making him the youngest student at the Kumon Achievers Centre to receive this distinguished honor this year.

Aaryan, a dual-subject Kumon student, began the Kumon Math Program while in preschool. He diligently adhered to the Kumon Method as an Early Learner and, in a short time, achieved the internationally acclaimed Advanced Student Honor Roll Award from the Kumon Achievers Centre, earning consistent 100 marks across each level. The Kumon Method’s individualized learning approach focuses on developing a solid foundation in math and reading, allowing students to advance beyond their school grade level. The skills Aaryan has gained through Kumon will give him a significant head start and the tools needed to thrive in any school curriculum.

For over 60 years, the Kumon Method has helped millions of students around the world build a foundation of math and reading proficiency that supports advanced-level academic achievement. Aaryan’s award is a testament to the transformative power of the Kumon approach in unlocking the full academic potential of young students. This encourages students like Aaryan to pursue their interests and develop skills that will help them succeed in the future, while also boosting their confidence to reach their best capabilities.