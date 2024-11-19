Aruni Ranaraja takes over as the new Foreign Secretary

Aruni Ranaraja took over as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

She assumed duties at the Foreign Ministry, Tuesday. Senior officials of the Ministry were present on the occasion.

A career Sri Lanka Foreign Service officer, Secretary Aruni Ranaraja counts 28 years of service in the Foreign Ministry. She has served both at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Sri Lanka Missions abroad, in various capacities including as Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to the Netherlands and the Philippines.

She also served as the Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Immediately prior to her appointment she served as Additional Secretary and Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since April 2024.

Mrs. Aruni Ranaraja holds a Master’s Degree in International Relations from the State University of Ukraine and Bachelor’s Degree in International Relations from the same University.

In addition to her native languages, she is fluent in English and Russian, and understands Japanese. (Colombo Gazette)