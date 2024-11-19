Artist Mueen Saheed paintings honoured and acquired by prestigious Lahore museum

Sri Lankan artist Mueen Saheed recently concluded an art cultural tour in Pakistan, where he showcased his work at three major exhibitions, captivating audiences with his creative exploration of heritage and tradition of Sri Lanka.

Renowned for his abstract narrative expressionism, Saheed’s tour included the Lahore Museum, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), and the Ocean Art Gallery in Lahore. His work received high acclaim from art enthusiasts, collectors and many others.

The tour began with the exhibition Veils of Memory at the Lahore Museum, inaugurated by Director Nabila Irfan. Saheed presented paintings inspired by Sri Lankan cave and rock art, juxtaposed with the Sigiriya Frescoes, paying homage to ancient traditions and universal themes of human experience. The museum acquired one of his paintings for its permanent collection, a testament to Saheed’s impact on Pakistan’s art landscape and a meaningful step in cross-cultural exchange between the two countries.

Following Lahore, Saheed continued to Islamabad, where he exhibited Passages of Light at PNCA alongside his son, emerging artist Bilaal Raji Saheed. The exhibition was attended by Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and National Heritage, Attaullah Tarar, who expressed deep appreciation for Saheed’s works, especially those depicting the ancient Shah Allah Ditta caves. These caves, near Islamabad, have served as a spiritual site for centuries, frequented by many spiritual dignitaries.

Throughout the tour, Saheed also conducted talks and workshops at the National College of Arts (NCA) in Lahore and the Faculty of Fine Arts at Punjab University, sharing his creative process and artistic philosophy. He connected with numerous Pakistani artists, curators, and collectors, fostering bonds he hopes will encourage future cultural exchanges in Sri Lanka. His paintings are now in the permanent collections of the Lahore Museum, The PNCA, The NCA and with the Pakistani Government. Saheed’s goodwill tour has sparked wide interest in cultural heritage and historical preservation. He was accompanied throughout by his mentor, legendary Pakistani artist Jimmy Engineer.