Vijitha Herath back as Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister

Vijitha Herath has been reappointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Herath tooks oaths before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat on Monday.

He was also appointed as the Minister of Tourism and Foreign Employment.

Herath set a new preferential votes record securing over 700,000 votes at the just concluded Parliament election, breaking the record set earlier by Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

Herath secured 716,715 votes in the Gampaha District at the 2024 Parliament Elections.

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya secured over 600,000 votes at the same election surpassing the previous record set by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa got 527,364 votes at the 2020 Parliament election. (Colombo Gazette)