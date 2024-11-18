UNP says no decision to send Ravi to Parliament

The United National Party (UNP) says a decision has not been taken to nominate Ravi Karunanayake as a National List MP of the New Democratic Front (NDF).

Karunanayake had earlier said that he had been nominated to fill one of 2 National List seats of the NDF.

However, UNP Working Committee member Dinouk Colombage said that a decision has not been taken on who the party will nominate for one of the two National List slots obtained by the NDF.

He said the UNP was to meet on Monday evening to take a final decision on who they would nominate.

However, following a discussion it was decided that all alliance members of the New Democratic Front will meet on Tuesday and take a final decision on the two members who are to be nominated to Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)