President tells his Cabinet not to abuse their powers

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake told his Cabinet to be mindful of their limits and not abuse their powers.

Addressing his new Cabinet Ministers who took oaths on Monday, the President said that the Cabinet has a responsibility towards the public.

He also expressed confidence his Cabinet can deliver, despite most of them being new to Parliament and the Government.

The President said that despite being new to the Cabinet, most of the new MPs had experience either in politics or various other fields which will help them in their new roles.

Dissanayake also stressed on the need to ensure the public enjoy full freedom.

The President said that the public in various sections of society felt restricted and wanted full freedom.

Dissanayake said the Government has a responsibility to ensure the public are given that freedom.

He also noted the role played by Sri Lankans overseas to support the National People’s Power (NPP) at the election.

The President also took note of the support given by youth on social media to promote the NPP at the recent elections. (Colombo Gazette)