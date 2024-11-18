Parliament considers printing documents in braille

Parliament is considering printing documents in braille to assist its first vision impaired MP.

Secretary-General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera said that special arrangements will be in place to assist new MP Sugath Wasantha De Silva.

She said that a seat has been allocated at the back row for the MP so he has easy access.

Rohanadeera said that a Parliament employee will also be on standby to assist the new MP at any given time.

The Secretary-General of Parliament said that this would be a new experience for Sri Lanka’s Parliament as it has never had a vision impaired MP.

She said that they may need to consider printing Parliament documents in braille to assist the vision impaired MP. (Colombo Gazette)