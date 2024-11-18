IMF urged to take balanced approach on Sri Lanka’s economic recovery

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to take a balanced approach with regards to Sri Lanka’s economic recovery program.

The President reaffirmed that he is ready to cooperate with the IMF to restore Sri Lanka’s economy with the mandate given by the people.

He expressed these views at a meeting with an IMF delegation in Colombo, Monday.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized that the success of the IMF program resides in building public faith in the current government.

The President said that his Government is committed to meeting the urgent needs of the people and requested the IMF to maintain a balanced approach considering the difficulties the public are currently facing.

Dissanayaka also assured the IMF that his Government will implement strict regulations to to ensure transparency and accountability in curbing corruption. (Colombo Gazette)