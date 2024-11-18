Former Minister Lohan Ratwatte and his wife remanded further

Former Minister Lohan Ratwatte and his wife have been ordered to be remanded further over an illegally imported and assembled car.

Lohan Ratwatte has been remanded until 2 December while his wife has been remanded until 22 November by the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court).

Ratwatte and his wife were arrested after the vehicle was found at a property belonging to Ratwatte’s wife.

The former Minister had claimed the car was brought to the area by his private secretary, who was found shot dead recently. (Colombo Gazette)

