Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has been reappointed as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

She took oaths before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Monday.

The Prime Minister took oaths as the new Cabinet was sworn-in at the Presidential Secretariat.

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya was also appointed as the Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education.

Amarasuriya was the Prime Minister in the previous 3-member Cabinet soon after the Presidential Elections. (Colombo Gazette)