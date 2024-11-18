Bimal, Lalkantha, Sunil, Nalinda in Anura’s new Cabinet

Newly elected and National List MPs Sunil Handunnetti, Bimal Ratnayake, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa and K.D Lalkantha have been appointed as Cabinet Ministers by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The new cabinet of the National People’s Power (NPP) Government was sworn in before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat, Monday.

The cabinet comprises 22 ministers, with President Dissanayake assuming responsibility for the portfolios of Defence, Finance, Planning, and Digital Economy.

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya took oaths as the Prime Minister.

Cabinet:

01 President Anura Kumara Dissanayake Minister of Defence Minister of Finance, Planning and Digital Economy 02 Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education 03 Vijitha Herath Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism

04 Prof. Chandana Abeyratne Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, Local Government

05 Attorney Harshana Nanayakkara Minister of Justice, and National Integration

06 Ms. Sarojani Savithri Paulraj Minister of Women and Child Affairs

07 K.D. Lalkantha Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Livestock and Irrigation

08 Anura Karunathilake Minister of Urban Development, Construction and Housing

09 Ramalingam Chandrasekar Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources

10 Prof. Upali Pannilage Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment

11 Sunil Handunneththi Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development

12 Ananda Wijepala Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs

13 Bimal Rathnayake Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation

14 Prof. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs

15 Dr. Nalinda Jayathissa Minister of Health and Media

16 Samantha Vidyarathna Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure

17 Sunil Kumara Gamage Minister Youth Affairs and Sports

18 Wasantha Samarasingha Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Co-operative Development

19 Prof. Chrishantha Abeysena Minister of Science and Technology

20 Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando Minister of Labour

21 Eng. Kumara Jayakody Minister of Energy

22 Dhammika Patabandi Minister of Environment

