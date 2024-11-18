Bimal, Lalkantha, Sunil, Nalinda in Anura’s new Cabinet

Newly elected and National List MPs Sunil Handunnetti, Bimal Ratnayake, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa and K.D Lalkantha have been appointed as Cabinet Ministers by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
The new cabinet of the National People’s Power (NPP) Government was sworn in before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat, Monday.
The cabinet comprises 22 ministers, with President Dissanayake assuming responsibility for the portfolios of Defence, Finance, Planning, and Digital Economy.
Dr. Harini Amarasuriya took oaths as the Prime Minister.
Cabinet:
01 President Anura Kumara Dissanayake Minister of Defence
Minister of Finance, Planning and Digital Economy
02 Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education
03 Vijitha Herath Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism
04 Prof. Chandana Abeyratne Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, Local Government
05 Attorney Harshana Nanayakkara Minister of Justice, and National Integration
06 Ms. Sarojani Savithri Paulraj Minister of Women and Child Affairs
07 K.D. Lalkantha Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Livestock and Irrigation
08 Anura Karunathilake Minister of Urban Development, Construction and Housing
09 Ramalingam Chandrasekar Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources
10 Prof. Upali Pannilage Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment
11 Sunil Handunneththi Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development
12 Ananda Wijepala Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs
13 Bimal Rathnayake Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation
14 Prof. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs
15 Dr. Nalinda Jayathissa Minister of Health and Media
16 Samantha Vidyarathna Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure
17 Sunil Kumara Gamage Minister Youth Affairs and Sports
18 Wasantha Samarasingha Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Co-operative Development
19 Prof. Chrishantha Abeysena Minister of Science and Technology
20 Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando Minister of Labour
21 Eng. Kumara Jayakody Minister of Energy
22 Dhammika Patabandi Minister of Environment
(Colombo Gazette)