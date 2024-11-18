Anura to travel to India in December for talks with Modi

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is to travel to India in December for talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said.

He said that the President is scheduled to travel to New Delhi in mid-December.

The Foreign Minister spoke on the visit after being re-appointed as Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister.

The newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, assumed duties at the Foreign Ministry, Monday, at a simple ceremony. Senior officials of the Ministry were present on the occasion.

As a Member of Parliament, Minister Herath has represented the Gampaha District since 2000. At the recently concluded General election, he was re-elected, obtaining the highest ever number of preferential votes in Parliamentary election history, in Sri Lanka.

Minister Herath had also previously served as the Minister of Cultural Affairs and National Heritage, and immediately prior to re-election, he was the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Herath holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Kelaniya. (Colombo Gazette)