Vision impaired activist and former Olympian on NPP National List

Sugath Wasantha De Silva, a vision impaired activist and former Olympian Sugath Thilakaratne are among 18 members nominated by the National People’s Power (NPP) to enter Parliament through the National List.

The President of the Sri Lanka Council of Vision Impaired Graduates, Sugath Wasantha De Silva, was already on the National List of the NPP ahead of the 2024 Parliament Election and has been selected by the NPP to be sent to Parliament.

Former Olympian Sugath Thilakaratne was also on the original list and has been picked by the NPP to be among the final 18.

Others included are former MPs Bimal Rathnayake and Ramalingam Chandrasekar.

The final 18 picked by the NPP for the National List are:

Bimal Niroshan Rathnayake Dr. Anura Karunathilake Prof. Upali Pannilage Eranga Udesh Weerarathna Aruna Jayasekara Dr. Harshana Sooriyapperuma Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku Punya Sri Kumara Jayakody Ramalingam Chandrasekar Dr. Najith Indika Sugath Thilakaratne Lakmali Kanchana Hemachandra Sunil Kumara Gamage Gamini Rathnayake Prof. Ruwan Chaminda Ranasinghe Sugath Wasantha de Silva Abubakar Adambawa Ranthnayake Hettige Upali Samarasinghe

The NPP secured 159 seats in Parliament at the just concluded Parliament election, including 18 National List seats. (Colombo Gazette)