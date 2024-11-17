Tyson says he has no regrets despite losing to Jake Paul

By Easwaran Rutnam

Boxing legend Mike Tyson says he has no regrets despite losing his return match to Jake Paul which he notes will also be his last.

The 58-year-old lost to 27-year-old Paul in what was termed as a controversial and unprecedented Netflix bout in Texas on Saturday.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won. To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for,” Tyson said on X.

Paul responded to Tyson’s post and wrote: ‘Love you Mike. It was an honor. You’re an inspiration to us all.’

Tyson reporedly pocketed around $20m for taking part in the match. (Colombo Gazette)