Sri Lanka’s Parliament prepares to welcome mostly first-time MPs

Sri Lanka’s Parliament is preparing to welcome mostly first-time MPs, when it convenes this week.

Secretary-General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera said that a facility has been arranged on the Parliament website to collect information from all Members of Parliament in relation to the first meeting of the first session of the Tenth Parliament.

Members of Parliament have been requested to access the information link on the homepage of the Parliament website (www.parliament.lk) and complete the relevant information.

Furthermore, an Information Desk for Members of Parliament will be operative at the Parliament Complex from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, and Wednesday, November 20, 2024, to facilitate arrangements for the First Meeting of the First Session of the Tenth Parliament.

All members have been requested to attend as arrangements have been made to provide useful information and documents, take photographs for Parliament Member ID cards, and obtain fingerprints for electronic voting purposes.

Over 150 first-time MPs will enter Parliament after being elected at the just concluded Parliament elections.

The National Peoples Power (NPP) won the election. (Colombo Gazette)