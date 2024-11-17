Sri Lanka’s new Cabinet to take oaths on Monday

Sri Lanka’s new Cabinet is to take oaths on Monday, 18 November, the President’s Media Division said.

The new Cabinet will take oaths before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The President’s Media Division said that the new Cabinet will take oaths at 10am Sri Lanka time on Monday.

Apart from the Cabinet Ministers, the Deputy Ministers will also be appointed on the same day, the President’s Media Division said.

The President had earlier said that no more than 25 members will be appointed to the new Cabinet. (Colombo Gazette)