ITAK nominates Dr. P. Sathiyalingam for National List seat

The Illangai Thamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) has nominated the party General Secretary, Dr. P. Sathiyalingam, to enter Parliament through its National List.

Sathiyalingam, a former Minister of Health in the Northern Province, was nominated instead of former MP M.A Sumanthiran who had reportedly declined the offer.

Both Sumanthiran and Sathiyalingam contested the 2024 Parliament Elections and lost.

There was a move to nominate Sumanthiran to the National List seat but he declined the offer. (Colombo Gazette)