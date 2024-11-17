IMF in Sri Lanka for third review of EFF programme

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is in Sri Lanka to conduct the 3rd review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.



The delegation, led by Peter Breuer, Senior Mission Chief for Sri Lanka, will be in the country from November 17 to 23.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake recently noted progress in talks between Sri Lanka and the IMF.

The IMF also recently said there was broad consensus in the new Sri Lankan Government to the existing reforms program.

Krishna Srinivasan, Director of IMF of Asia and Pacific Department said that during his discussions with the new Government held in Colombo there was broad consensus to safeguard and build on the hard won gains under the program.

He also said that under the program there are elements which address some of the priorities of the new Government, including in terms of social protection and so on. (Colombo Gazette)