How ‘negative voting’ gave a positive twist to parliamentary polls

By N Sathiya Moorthy

Now that much of the dust kicked up from the parliamentary polls has settled down, it is becoming increasingly clear that the Sri Lankan voter has more than stuck to his decision to give the previously elected President and his party/coalition a chance to run a full five-year term without any let or hindrance. Yet, the unprecedented two-thirds majority and more for President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s JVP-NPP combine, that too under the complex PR system of polling with the ‘bonus seat’ formula to boot has given a new twist to the scripted tale.

What made it happen? How did the voter who did not trust AKD and his coalition with the primarily mandated 50-per cent vote-share and still ensured that he became President-on-probation with a 42-per cent vote, went all the way over, to give his party 159 seats in the 225-seat Parliament? No, there is more than the Sri Lanka voters moving away from what was mostly the SJB camp of runner-up Sajith Premadasa, to fight their internecine wars that are unceasing.

Yes, the deep disgruntlement of the Sri Lanka voters, especially in the North, that too the Tamil-exclusive Jaffna electoral district, comprising their ‘cultural capital’ by the same name, drove the Tamil voters to the JVP-NPP, which the latter too would not have expected as much as they got. The latter obtained the highest number of 82,000 votes and took three seats, including the ‘bonus seat’, in a total of eight, in the Jaffna electoral district.

That is all a story in itself, but at the national-level, no one can anymore claim that the JVP-NPP’s parliamentary vote-share was as much a fluke as they wanted others to believe that AKD’s presidential poll victory was. The JVP-NPP’s more-than-respectable 61.1 per cent vote-share compared with the runner-up SJB’s 17.7 per cent / 40 seats and the UNP-inclusive NDF’s 4.5 per cent and five seats.

Of course, barring Tamil-majority Batticaloa district in the East, in all 21 electoral districts, the JVP-NPP came on the top, and obtained as many bonus seats. Then there were the ‘National List’ seats, 29 in all, of which Team AKD won a high 18, going by the vote-share. The final tally includes both.

Where from?

That is not all. Where did all the votes for JVP-NPP’s ‘Compass’ symbol come from? It is simple arithmetic, so to say. In the presidential poll, AKD polled 42 per cent, Sajith P, 32 and then President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who came a distant third, 17. Adding what the NDF did not get of Ranil’s votes and what the SJB got of Sajith’s after deducting the SLT votes that Sajith polled, it becomes clear, how and where from those extra votes for the NPP came.

But the ‘why’ of it should give an insight into the voter’s mind as much as the mood. Yes, between them the SJB and NDF lost the Sri Lanka Tamil votes that their presidential candidates had obtained. But why did all those southern Sinhala voters who deserted NDF gravitate towards NPP, and not the SJB, which was after all a breakaway faction of the leading UNP constituent in the other. Those NDF votes should have, in the normal course, gone to the SJB, if they thought that the former would not make the grade.

It is more than likely that the NDF cross-over voters to the NPP had backed Ranil in the presidential poll for what they saw was his historic effort to restore a semblance of order and recovery in the economic management of the country, after the Aragayala era setbacks and failures. Possibly, they were already convinced that he would not win the presidential poll, either, but they wanted to make a point. It was a personal vote for the man, and not for the party that he led miserably or the coalition with which he had little choice but to identify with, later on.

So, those ‘sympathy’, rather ‘sympathetic voters’ of Ranil went their way. They have since found solace in backing the NPP this time. Mind you, the parliamentary poll has pushed the once-despised JVP acronym to the background and a new identity and acceptance to the larger NPP coalition. It also confers a greater responsibility on the NPP leadership, even different from those on the JVP’s President and his ministerial and political teams – not necessarily in that order.

For the NPP, nay, even if it is only the JVP, for argument’s sake, they have scaled new heights, not only in terms of seat-share but also vote-share, which alone made the other possible. From a three-seat-three-per cent-vote-share, they have now obtained 159 seats, but more so, 61.1 per cent vote-share. This includes AKD’s 42 per cent vote from the presidential poll.

It became clear even at the time that most of AKD’s votes came from the despised Rajapaksas’ constituency, built and protected by Mahinda R, through past elections and lost by Gota R single-handedly, and effortlessly, too. Including that 40 per cent of it, and even without it, NPP’s parliamentary tally now comprises the historic three per cent vote-share of the JVP and a whopping 58 per cent or so, from all others that had ‘failed the nation’ through the past 70 years. Or, that is what the voter has come to believe.

As days roll to weeks, months and years, the new rulers are going to find it more difficult to keep that vote-share, seat-share and popularity intact than it was for them to win it all in a sweep. One way is to destroy the political Opposition to a series of fiats, probes and court cases, which is what the voters also expect just now. The other is to build voter-confidence in the NPP combo, brick by brick, in matters of positive contributions to political administration, economic management and social harmony.

Maybe, the old warrior in Mahinda understands it all. That is why he seems to have said that while they had anticipated the poor showing of their SLPP combine in the parliamentary polls, too (3.1 pc, three seats), they would continue to slog. He knows a majority of the NPP’s votes used to be his personal votes until the other day, and it only requires a slip-up or two by the new rulers, for the SLPP to try and reclaim, on another day, under son Namal R.

If so and if only so, Mahinda may be right about the past, but not about the future. His Sinhala (nationalist and otherwise) was built on the ashes of the dreaded LTTE. At a time when the new generation Tamil voters of Jaffna and elsewhere have already forgotten the LTTE, is there any reason any more for the southern Sinhalas to remember the terror-group and its much-feared boss who is dead and gone – and rally behind his flag another day, another time?

The Gota era made the break, not only for the nation but more so for the Sinhala-Buddhist voters. That remains and that will remain an NPP vs SJB electoral battle and political war through the local government and provincial council polls that Team AKD would not want to delay anymore, anyway, if only to capitalise on the current mood of the voters across the country – and strengthen their grassroots-level connect, which anyway they do not actually have in the traditional sense. After all, Sajith’s strategists too will be thinking the same way as Mahinda but with a relatively greater chance – at least as things stand now.

In a way, at least until they accept the ‘mainstreaming’ of their party and its ideology as the SLFP/SLPP socialists accepted after a time, the JVP-NPP cadres would want to take their ideology to the last voter in the country. It again may not be difficult for them, given the post-Aragalaya mood. But they better weigh the consequences if they too fail the people, whether wantonly or otherwise, like all others they were blaming for long, and all of whom they have now come to replace at the helm.

