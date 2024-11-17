Fast & Furious actor’s death used by Sri Lanka Police to discourage speeding

By Easwaran Rutnam

The death of Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker in 2013 is being used by the Sri Lanka Police to discourage speeding.

A post on the official Sri Lanka Police Facebook page with an image of the actor and the car destroyed in the crash says “no matter how fast you are, you cannot escape death”.

Paul Walker was 40 years old when the Porsche Carrera GT in which he was riding crashed into a tree near a charity event in Santa Clarita, California, on 30 November 2013, and burst into flames.

Both Paul Walker and the driver, Roger Rodas, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Almost two years after the accident, his daughter Meadow Walker filed a lawsuit claiming that the car’s 605-horsepower engine and lack of safety features prevented Paul Walker from surviving the crash.

According to the lawsuit, Paul Walker was trapped due to the seat belt design and was alive for a full minute and 20 seconds after the crash, until the car “erupted into flames” and he died.

Meadow Walker and Porsche later resolved the lawsuit. (Colombo Gazette)