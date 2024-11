Businessman turned politician Dilith Jayaweera is to enter Parliament through the only National List seat of the Sarvajana Balaya.

Jayaweera failed to secure sufficient votes to win a seat in Parliament at the just concluded 2024 Parliament Elections.

The Sarvajana Balaya did not win any seats in Parliament but has one National List seat based on the number of votes it secured.

Accordingly, the party has decided to nominate Dilith Jayaweera to its National List seat. (Colombo Gazette)