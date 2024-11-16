Vaiko expresses shock over Sri Lankan election results

MDMK general secretary Vaiko has said the victory of Sri Lankan president Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s National People’s Power Party in the parliamentary polls of the island country was ‘shocking and saddening.‘

In a statement on Friday, Vaiko said the victory of Dissanayake’s party might pose challenges for the Eelam Tamils in their struggle for equality.

He said Dissanayake has a track record for being anti–Tamils. He had opposed the implementation of 13th amendment and had objected to the merger of east and northern provinces where Tamils are the majority.

Warning that Dissanayake might bring anti–Tamil legislations, Vaiko said the Indian govt should change its approach of supporting the Sri Lankan Government.

“Lankan military should leave Tamil land. Tamils languishing in the prisons should be released. An international probe on genocide against Tamils should be conducted,” he said.

He appealed to the Centre not to adopt a stand which would be favourable for Lanka in the UN Human Rights Council.

“The Indian govt should not betray Eelam Tamils,” he said. He also called upon Tamils in TN and across the globe to unite and lend their voice to protect Lankan Tamils. (The Times of India)