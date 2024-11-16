US guided missile destroyer ship arrives in Colombo

A US guided missile destroyer ship arrived in Colombo for replenishment.

USS Michael Murphy of the United States Navy arrived at the port of Colombo on a replenishment visit on Saturday, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

The Sri Lanka Navy welcomed the visiting ship in compliance with naval traditions.

The 155.2m – long Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer is manned by a crew of 333 and is commanded by Commander Jonathan B. Greenwald.

On completion of replenishment needs, USS Michael Murphy is set to depart the island on Sunday.

USS Michael Murphy is the 62nd ship of the Arleigh Burke class of guided missile destroyers in the United States Navy. (Colombo Gazette)