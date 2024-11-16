Sri Lanka to get its second woman Chief Justice

Sri Lanka is to get its second woman Chief Justice with the Constitutional Council approving the appointment of Justice Murdu Fernando.

Justice Fernando tooks oath as the Acting Chief Justice in October and will be appointed as the Chief Justice by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Shirani Bandaranayake became Sri Lanka’s first woman Chief Justice in 2011.

Justice Fernando rose through the ranks from State Counsel to Senior Additional Solicitor General. She was also appointed a President’s Counsel. Then in March 2018, she was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court by then-President Maithripala Sirisena. (Colombo Gazette)