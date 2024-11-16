SLPP picks Namal to enter Parliament through National List

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has picked Namal Rajapaksa from the National List to enter Parliament.

SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam said the party took the decision following the outcome of the just concluded Parliament election.

The SLPP suffered a humiliating defeat at the Parliament election, being reduced to just 3 MPs, including a National List MP.

Chanaka Sampath and D.V. Chanaka are the only SLPP members elected to Parliament at the 2024 Parliament elections which was won by the National People’s Power. (Colombo Gazette)