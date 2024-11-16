SJB’s Rehan Jayawickreme decides to quit politics

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Weligama Organizer Rehan Jayawickreme has decided to quit politics.

Jayawickreme posted on X saying he will be handing over his resignation letter as the SJB Weligama Organizer to party leader, Sajith Premadasa.

The decision comes after Jayawickreme failed to secure a seat in Parliament at the just concluded Parliament Elections.

“It has been an incredibly challenging journey, especially navigating back-to-back election losses, and I feel it’s time to focus on what matters most—my family, who have stood by me tirelessly through every high and low. Politics is demanding, not just for those in the spotlight but for their loved ones as well. My family has made countless sacrifices to support me, and now I want to dedicate my time and energy to them. This decision has not been easy, but it feels necessary for me to truly value the moments I’ve missed,” he said.

Jayawickreme said that while he may return to politics someday, there is also a chance that this is a final goodbye to this chapter of his life.

“If it is, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the SJB family, my constituents, and all those who have stood with me in Weligama. Your trust and support have meant the world to me, and I will always carry that in my heart. This is not a decision I’ve taken lightly, but it feels like the right one for now. Thank you all for walking this path with me,” he concluded.

Jayawickreme was a local council politician before contesting for Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)